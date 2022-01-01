Thierry SARRAZIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Chelles 1993 - 1998
-
Collège Pierre Weczerka- Chelles 1998 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan- 2016 - 2016
-
Pharmacie Pyramide - Rayonniste- Chelles 2017 - 2018
-
Grande Pharmacie De La Place Blanche - Préparateur en pharmacie (Commercial)- Paris 2019 - 2021
-
Pharmacie La Fayette - Préparateur en Pharmacie - Logisticien (Marketing)- Paris 2021 - maintenant
-
Pharmacie Jean Jaurès - Employé en Pharmacie (Commercial)- Noisy le sec 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry SARRAZIN
-
Vit à :
CHELLES, France
-
Né le :
3 nov. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Préparateur en pharmacie
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
