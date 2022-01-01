RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Illkirch-Graffenstaden dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Wittenheim 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Polyvalent Lavoisier- Mulhouse 2000 - 2005
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Illkirch graffenstaden 2005 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Super U (Système U) - Commercial (Commercial)- WITTENHEIM 2004 - 2004
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Ouvrier (Production)- MULHOUSE 2005 - 2005
-
Super U (Système U) - Commercial (Commercial)- WITTENHEIM 2005 - 2005
-
CORA WITTENHEIM - Commercial (Commercial)- Wittenheim 2006 - 2008
-
NETIKA - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thomas FRANCOIS
-
Vit à :
ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN, France
-
Né le :
17 oct. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux qui veulent, voila mon adresse msn : kemeofi45(arobaz) hotmail . Com
A bientot ;)
Profession :
Développeur informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire