Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU NID- Saint nicolas de port 1985 - 1986
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Gilberte Monne (Tonnoy)- Tonnoy 1986 - 1989
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Crevechamps)- Crevechamps 1989 - 1990
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Velle sur moselle 1990 - 1991
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Gilberte Monne (Tonnoy)- Tonnoy 1991 - 1994
Collège De L'euron- Bayon 1994 - 1998
Lycée Polyvalent Stanislas- Villers les nancy
STL Bio1998 - 2001
Lycée Agricole Mathieu De Dombasle- Malzeville
BTS IAA2001 - 2004
Cc2a- Nancy 2004 - 2005
English World- Nancy
Formation en Anglais Professionnel2017 - 2017
Parcours club
Fc Tonnoy- Tonnoy 1989 - 1996
G.s.haroue-benney- Haroue 1996 - 2006
Us Rosières Foot- Rosieres aux salines 2007 - 2009
Xertigny Amerey- Xertigny 2009 - 2011
Football Club De Saint-girons- Saint girons 2012 - 2013
Parcours de vacances
Résidence Delcloy- Saint jean cap ferrat 2001 - 2001
Lotissement Les Ayguades- Gruissan 2008 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
Sa Lahouratate - Ouvrier (Production)- Laruns 2002 - 2002
Mac Donald's- Ludres 2003 - 2004
Sa Valentin Charcut''88 - Stagiaire (Production)- Epinal 2004 - 2004
Mcdonald's- LUDRES 2006 - 2006
Marion Salaisons- Heillecourt 2007 - 2007
Marcillat (Groupe Lactalis) - Fromager (Atelier ROUY) (Production)- Corcieux 2007 - 2009
Societe Fromagere De Xertigny (Lactalis) - OpÃ©rateur Chaine (Production)- Xertigny 2009 - 2010
Marcillat (Groupe Lactalis) - Chef d'Equipe Remplacant, Conducteur Affinage et Fromager (Production)- Corcieux 2010 - 2011
Fromagerie De La Core - FROMAGER (Production)- Cescau 2011 - 2015
FROMAGERIE GERMAIN - Cordinateur de Production (Production)- Chalancey 2016 - 2016
Supermarche Match - Vendeur Fromage- Saint nicolas de port 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas GUINOT
Vit Ã :
SEICHAMPS, France
NÃ© en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis ici pour revoir du monde et refaire connaissance avec ceux que j'ai plus ou moins perdu de vu...
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Afrique du Sud - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Madagascar
