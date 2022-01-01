RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Agris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Gemplus - Head of Technical Communication (Communication)- Gemenos 1991 - 2003
-
Innovasion Consultants - Consultant (Profession libérale)- Aubagne 2003 - 2005
-
Smart Consulting - Consultant (Profession libérale)- La ciotat 2005 - 2006
-
INSIDE CONTACTLESS - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Aix en provence 2006 - 2009
-
Mobile Distillery - Marketing Manager (Marketing)- Marseille 2009 - 2010
-
Think&go Nfc - Director of Marketing and Communications (Informatique)- Aix en provence 2010 - 2015
-
Traxens - Director of Marketing & Communications (Marketing)- Marseille 2015 - 2018
-
Traxens - Chief Knowledge Officer (Marketing)- Marseille 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Tim BAKER
-
Vit à :
LA CIOTAT, France
-
Né le :
10 mai 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cheif Knowledge Officer
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2