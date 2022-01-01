Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Agris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Tim BAKER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Gemplus  - Head of Technical Communication (Communication)

     -  Gemenos 1991 - 2003

  • Innovasion Consultants  - Consultant (Profession libérale)

     -  Aubagne 2003 - 2005

  • Smart Consulting  - Consultant (Profession libérale)

     -  La ciotat 2005 - 2006

  • INSIDE CONTACTLESS  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Aix en provence 2006 - 2009

  • Mobile Distillery  - Marketing Manager (Marketing)

     -  Marseille 2009 - 2010

  • Think&go Nfc  - Director of Marketing and Communications (Informatique)

     -  Aix en provence 2010 - 2015

  • Traxens  - Director of Marketing & Communications (Marketing)

     -  Marseille 2015 - 2018

  • Traxens  - Chief Knowledge Officer (Marketing)

     -  Marseille 2018 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Tim BAKER

  • Vit à :

    LA CIOTAT, France

  • Né le :

    10 mai 1956 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cheif Knowledge Officer

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages