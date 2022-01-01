Uriel GIBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES TILLEULS- Manosque 1969 - 1971
ECOLE PRIMAIRE LE COLOMBIER- Manosque 1971 - 1972
ECOLE DES COMBES- Manosque 1974 - 1978
Collège Le Mont D'or- Manosque 1978 - 1983
Lycée Agricole De Contamine Sur Arve- Contamine sur arve 1983 - 1986
Parcours club
Centre équéstre Le Pilon- Manosque 1978 - 1983
LA RIMOURELLE- Saint michel l'observatoire 1984 - 2007
Les Ecuries De Mane- Mane 2008 - 2009
Parcours militaire
11° Rc Ciabc- Carnoux en provence 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Com Com Du Pays De Forcalquier - Chauffeur rippeurt de benne om- Forcalquier 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Uriel GIBERT
Vit à :
REVEST DES BROUSSES, France
Né le :
13 sept. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Apres un super week end de retrouvailles il faut vraiment se faire une grosse teuf avec toute la promotion 8386 de contamine sur arve option capa
Profession :
Chauffeur benne ordures menageres
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
