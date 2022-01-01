Valerie CHARLES (SONTOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION SAINTE CLOTILDE- Strasbourg 1985 - 1992
-
Collège Vauban- Strasbourg 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Marie Curie- Strasbourg 1997 - 2000
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS SAINT VINCENT- Strasbourg 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Institut Pasteur - Infirmière (Autre)- Paris 2005 - 2006
-
CHU HAUTEPIERRE - Infirmière (Autre)- Strasbourg 2006 - maintenant
-
Hôpitaux Universitaires De Strasbourg (Urgences / Réanimation) - Infirmiere urgences adultes (Autre)- Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant
-
CHU STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Valerie CHARLES (SONTOT)
-
Vit à :
SCHILTIGHEIM, France
-
Née le :
23 mai 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Non à l'hypocrisie!
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
en union libre