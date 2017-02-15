Vanessa ZIMMERMANN (FERRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES ANGES- Belfort 1982 - 1989
-
Collège Notre-dame Des Anges- Belfort 1989 - 1996
-
Lycée Privé Notre-dame Des Anges- Belfort 1996 - 1997
-
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL SAINT JOSEPH- Belfort 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Saint-joseph- Belfort
BEP + BAC PRO SECRETARIAT1997 - 2000
-
COURS NOTRE DAME- Belfort
BTS ASSISTANT DE DIRECTION2000 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Ecole De Danse Claudine Weber- Belfort 1986 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Vanessa ZIMMERMANN (FERRY)
-
Vit Ã :
FONTAINE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, je serais contente d'avoir de vos
nouvelles alors n'hésitez pas.
A bientot.
Profession :
SECRETAIRE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Vanessa ZIMMERMANN (FERRY) a reconnu Vanessa ZIMMERMANN (FERRY) sur la photo 6èmeD