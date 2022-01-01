Vete LEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Abbans Jouffroy (Saint Vit)- Saint vit 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Saint vit 1984 - 1990
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Jean Michel- Lons le saunier 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
MJC MONTCHAT- Lyon 2001 - maintenant
-
EMS BRON NATATION- Bron 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
POLICE TECHNIQUE ET SCIENTIFIQUE - Adj (Autre)- Ecully 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vete LEON
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
24 oct. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint Administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre