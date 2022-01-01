Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villeloin-Coulangé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Vicky HARRISSON BALLU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Vicky HARRISSON BALLU

  • Vit à :

    VILLELOIN COULANGE, France

  • Née le :

    16 févr. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Dépannage informatique

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Sports

    Voyages