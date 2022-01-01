Vincent CHARLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Anatole France- Goussainville 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-didier- Villiers le bel 1987 - 1989
-
Collège Saint Didier- Arnouville les gonesse 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Saint denis 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Raspail- Paris 1995 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
8rt Des Transmissions- Paris 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
NEURONES IT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 2000 - maintenant
-
TPS (Canal Plus) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MALAKOFF 2000 - 2002
-
Tf1 - Informaticien (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2003 - 2004
-
HEINEKEN ENTREPRISE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison
Chef de Projet2004 - 2010
-
Conseil Général 92 - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Nanterre 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent CHARLOT
-
Vit à :
RUEIL MALMAISON, France
-
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
célibataire