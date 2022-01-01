Vincent COLIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CASTELLANE- Rillieux la pape 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Anne Frank- Miribel 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée De La Côtière- La boisse 1999 - 2003
-
GRETA LYON- Lyon 2003 - 2005
-
TETRAS- Annecy le vieux 2005 - 2006
-
CUEFA- Saint martin d'heres 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
MARTIN SA- Villeurbanne 2003 - 2005
-
MARTIN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeurbanne 2003 - 2005
-
FIDUCIAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2005 - 2007
-
Caterpillar - Informaticien (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent COLIN
-
Vit à :
SAINT JOSEPH DE RIVIERE, France
-
Né le :
10 janv. 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
:)
Profession :
Admin Système
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Bangladesh - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Finlande - France - Inde - Irlande - Italie - Népal - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - Thaïlande
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Mexique - Viêt Nam