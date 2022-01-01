Vincent THIERRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CHATAIGNERAIE- Chambourcy 1977 - 1981
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1981 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1987 - 1992
-
OFCI- Gennevilliers 1992 - 1994
Parcours club
-
PSG- Saint germain en laye 1989 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
Peleton Du Quartier Général Pqg- Saint germain en laye 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Societe D'informatique Et De Systemes- Nanterre 1995 - 2000
-
GFI PROGICIELS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent THIERRY
-
Vit à :
SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE, France
-
Né le :
24 avril 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets en gestion des temps
Enfants :
2