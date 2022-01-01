Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MACE- Bihorel 1986 - 1988
-
ECOLE LARPIN- Bihorel 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Jules Michelet- Bihorel 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1997 - 2000
-
Join Lambert Prépa Paramédical- Rouen 2001 - 2003
-
MASSEURS KINESITHERAPEUTES- Rouen 2003 - 2007
Parcours club
-
GCOB- Bihorel 1988 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS)
-
Vit Ã :
ROUEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 fÃ©vr. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Masseur kinÃ©sithÃ©rapeute
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Vincent DUCLOS sur la photo Jean Macé
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Emilie ROUZÃˆS sur la photo Jean Macé
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Vincent DUCLOS sur la photo 3ème2
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Vincent DUCLOS sur la photo 4ème2
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Vincent DUCLOS sur la photo 4ème2
-
Vincent VINCENT DUCLOS (DUCLOS) a reconnu Vincent DUCLOS sur la photo 6ème2