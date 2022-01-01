Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Neuve (Canaples)- Canaples 1967 - 1973
-
Collège De Domart En Ponthieu- Domart en ponthieu 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Madeleine Michelis- Amiens 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
CHRU AMIENS- Amiens 1987 - 2002
-
Ecole D'aide-soignant Au Chru D'amiens- Amiens 1992 - 1992
-
MAISON DE RETRAITE DANIEL CROIZE HORNOY LE BOURG- Hornoy le bourg 2002 - 2005
-
La Caverne Des Particuliers- Abbeville 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN)
-
Vit à :
CANAPLES, France
-
Née le :
22 avril 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie commence a 50 ans telle est ma devise
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Danemark - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Madagascar - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Turquie
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a reconnu Michel DELARUELLE sur la photo suivante
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a reconnu Gerard WARLUZELLE sur la photo suivante
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a reconnu Frédéric WIELGOSIK sur la photo suivante
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a créé l'album photo mes copains footeux de domart
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Maison De Retraite Daniel Croize Hornoy Le Bourg à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Ecole D'aide-soignant Au Chru D'amiens à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Chru Amiens à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté La Caverne Des Particuliers à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Lycée Madeleine Michelis à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Collège De Domart En Ponthieu à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie TEMMERMANN (TEMMERMANN) a ajouté Ecole Neuve (canaples) à son parcours scolaire