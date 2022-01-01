Wendy BEGHIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Tourcoing 1986 - 1989
ECOLE SAINT ELOI- Tourcoing 1989 - 1992
ECOLE SAINT BLAISE- Tourcoing 1992 - 1994
Collège Charles De Foucauld- Tourcoing 1994 - 1998
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1998 - 2001
LEA- Roubaix 2001 - 2003
IUP MANAGEMENT DE LA DISTRIBUTION- Roubaix 2003 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
Centrale d'achats (Auchan) - Category manager stagiaire textile de maison (Marketing)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2005 - 2007
TEXDECOR - Gestionnaire achats puis assistante produit (Autre)- Willems 2008 - 2009
Parc Astérix - Chef de produit jouets (Marketing)- Plailly 2009 - maintenant
SPICERS - CHEF DE PRODUIT- Villepinte 2010 - 2011
Parcours de vacances
Atlantis Club- Izmir 2007 - 2007
Onura - Marmara- Bodrum 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Wendy BEGHIN
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Née le :
2 mai 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit
Situation familiale :
en union libre