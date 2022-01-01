RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rouen
Xavier LACOMBLEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIEUR DE LA MARNE- Reims 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE JAMIN- Reims 1970 - 1972
-
ECOLE FARMAN- Betheny 1972 - 1974
-
ECOLE PETIT BETHENY- Betheny 1974 - 1976
-
Collège Maryse Bastie- Reims
6° 5°1976 - 1978
-
Collège Nord- Reims
FOOT 1ER CYCLE 4° 3°1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Reims
A 71980 - 1981
Parcours club
-
JUDOREX TAITTINGER- Reims
CEINTURE BLEUE1970 - 1975
-
BSC- Betheny 1973 - 1976
-
STADE DE REIMS- Reims
JOUEUR FINALISTE D41977 - 1982
-
ASBO- Beauvais 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
STADE DE REIMS- Reims 1982 - 1983
-
Crca Oise - Agent commercial (Commercial)- Beauvais
BEAUVAIS NORD ZUP1983 - 1984
-
Crca Oise - Agent commercial (Commercial)- Beauvais
MERU CLIANCOURT CHAMBLY1985 - 1986
-
EPARGNE DE FRANCE - Agent du patrimoine (Commercial)- Reims 1986 - 1987
-
Journal L Union - Chef de publicité (Commercial)- Reims 1987 - 1988
-
LAUWERS ASSURANCES - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Chambly 1988 - 1989
-
LACOMBLEZ - AGENT GENERAL D ASSURANCES (Profession libérale)- Rouen 1990 - 1999
-
J E L INVESTISSEMENT - Direction generale (Autre)- Rouen 2000 - 2003
-
CRED ASSUR PATRIMOINE - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Rouen 2004 - maintenant
-
AG CAP GENRALI ASSURANCES - GERANT AGENCE GENERALE D ASSURANCES (Autre)- Rouen 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
151 Ri- Verdun
MONITEUR AUTO ECOLE1984 - 1985
Parcours de vacances
-
Plagne Soleil- La plagne
MGM2009 - 2009
-
Arcs 1950 Refuge Des Montagnards- Bourg saint maurice 2010 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier LACOMBLEZ
-
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
-
Né le :
10 août 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gérant de société
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3