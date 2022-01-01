Yann RÉGIBIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Professionnel Blaise Pascal- Chateauroux 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Des Métiers Du Bâtiment (Emb)- Felletin 1997 - 2000
-
Iup Génie Civil Et Infrastructures (Ufr Sciences Et Technologie)- La rochelle 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
CEBTP - Responsable labo béton (Autre)- Niort 2003 - 2005
-
Qualiconsult - Controleur technique (Autre)- La rochelle 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yann RÉGIBIER
-
Vit à :
BOURGNEUF, France
-
Né le :
27 juil. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ecrivez moi
Profession :
Ingénieur bâtiment
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2