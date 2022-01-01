Yannick DELAFOSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yannick DELAFOSSE

  • Vit à :

    NEUVILLE LES DIEPPE, France

  • Né le :

    17 mai 1979 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    E-mail :clairetiti@orange.fr

  • Profession :

    Operateur regleur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :