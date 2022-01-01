Yannick DELAFOSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Dieppe 1986 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
GEVELOT EXTRUSION - Ouvrier (Production)- Offranville
operateur regleur1999 - maintenant
-
SDEM (Cegelec)- DIEPPE 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick DELAFOSSE
-
Vit à :
NEUVILLE LES DIEPPE, France
-
Né le :
17 mai 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
E-mail :clairetiti@orange.fr
Profession :
Operateur regleur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Yannick DELAFOSSE a reconnu Yannick DELAFOSSE sur la photo maternelle
-
Yannick DELAFOSSE a ajouté Cegelec Sdem à son parcours professionnel