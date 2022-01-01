Yannick MILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INTERNET MEDIA GROUP  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Evreux 2000 - 2004

  • Eurl Simudesign  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Evreux 2005 - 2007

  • Neo Gestion Informatique  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Vernon

    Developpeur, Formateur, Graphiste, Technicien,...bref je fait tout ce qui touche a l'informatique

    2007 - 2017

  • PROOFTAG  - Développeur web (Informatique)

     -  Montauban 2017 - 2021

  • AIRWEB  - Développeur web (Informatique)

     -  Saint cloud 2021 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yannick MILLE

  • Vit à :

    CORBARIEU, France

  • Né le :

    31 déc. 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Developpeur Backend

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

