Yannick MILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Garçons- Les avirons 1984 - 1987
-
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Evreux 1987 - 1989
-
Collège Paul Bert- Evreux 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Canada- Evreux
Bac S - Option SVT1993 - 1998
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
IUT Informatique - option Génie Logiciel1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
INTERNET MEDIA GROUP - Développeur (Informatique)- Evreux 2000 - 2004
-
Eurl Simudesign - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Evreux 2005 - 2007
-
Neo Gestion Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vernon
Developpeur, Formateur, Graphiste, Technicien,...bref je fait tout ce qui touche a l'informatique2007 - 2017
-
PROOFTAG - Développeur web (Informatique)- Montauban 2017 - 2021
-
AIRWEB - Développeur web (Informatique)- Saint cloud 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick MILLE
-
Vit à :
CORBARIEU, France
-
Né le :
31 déc. 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Developpeur Backend
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Yannick MILLE a ajouté AIRWEB à son parcours professionnel
-
Yannick MILLE a ajouté PROOFTAG à son parcours professionnel