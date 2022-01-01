Yannick SORRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE BAR- Bar 1985 - 1987
CEG CORREZE- Correze 1987 - 1991
Lycée Edmond Perrier- Tulle 1991 - 1996
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Aubiere 1996 - 1997
Bts Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1997 - 1999
Parcours club
US TULLE- Tulle 1998 - 2008
Parcours militaire
DGGN- Malakoff 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Limousin Adhésifs - Informaticien (Informatique)- Limoges 2000 - 2002
Le Bureau Fonctionnel - Informaticien (Informatique)- Tulle 2002 - 2008
Centre Hospitalier De Tulle - TSH (Informatique)- Tulle 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Yannick SORRE
Vit à :
TULLE, France
Né le :
27 nov. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable magasin
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1