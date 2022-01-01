Yi LIANG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Keller (11e)- Paris 1980 - 1984
Collège François Couperin (Grenier Sur L'eau)- Paris 1984 - 1985
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Tours 1985 - 1988
Lycée Dorian- Paris 1988 - 1989
Lycée Maurice Ravel- Paris 1989 - 1991
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris
Doctorat en chimie des polymères1991 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Bull - Informaticien (Informatique)- LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS 2000 - 2003
CONSORT DEVLINE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 2006 - 2007
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2007 - 2021
NEURONES SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 2022 - maintenant
Parcours club
ORDALIE- Poitiers 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Yi LIANG
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
26 déc. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Yi (Yeti)... Si vous étiez dans ma classe, je me souviens forcément de votre nom, n'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit mot.
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
