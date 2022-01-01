Yi LIANG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Bull  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS 2000 - 2003

  • CONSORT DEVLINE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Neuilly sur seine 2006 - 2007

  • Steria  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2007 - 2021

  • NEURONES SA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 2022 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yi LIANG

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    26 déc. 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Yi (Yeti)... Si vous étiez dans ma classe, je me souviens forcément de votre nom, n'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit mot.

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :