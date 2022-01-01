Youssef ELAMILE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Youssef ELAMILE

  • Vit à :

    CASABLANCA, Maroc

  • Né le :

    7 sept. 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description


  • Profession :

    Consultant Image de marque, Réputation et Gestion De Crise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :