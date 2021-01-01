Yvan DOYEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Bas (Biol)- Biol 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Les Dauphins- Saint jean de soudain 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Elie Cartan- La tour du pin 1996 - 2000
-
Iut2 Informatique Génie Informatique- Grenoble 2000 - 2002
-
MIAG- Lyon 2007 - 2010
-
Polytech Lyon- Lyon 2011 - 2014
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL CLUB DES TERRES FROIDES- Biol 1988 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
ABX LOGISTICS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint quentin fallavier 2003 - 2005
-
Hewlett Packard - Informaticien (Autre)- VILLEFONTAINE 2005 - 2006
-
Orange - Technicien (Technique)- 2006 - 2006
-
CNRS- Villeurbanne 2007 - maintenant
-
In2p3/cnrs - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeurbanne 2007 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yvan DOYEUX
-
-
Né le :
17 sept. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello, salut à tous. Ca me ferait super plaisir de vous revoir tous !
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
