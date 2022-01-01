Agnes MAISON (COTTENET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Chapelle (Le Titre)- Le titre
ELEVE DE MR BLONDIN ET MR MICHAUX1954 - 1956
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE NOUVION- Nouvion
ELEVE DE N LELEU ET DENISE BEGUE1954 - 1958
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville
ELEVE INTERNE1958 - 1965
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes - Autre- Abbeville
maitresse d'internat1965 - 1970
-
Collège Louis Jouvet - Enseignant- Gamaches
Professeur d'anglais1970 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Agnes MAISON (COTTENET)
-
Vit à :
GAMACHES, France
-
Née en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Time flies ,doesn't it and I am retired,now ...What about you ? How are you getting on?Always nice to hear of you ...bye!
Profession :
Prof retraitée
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Agnes MAISON (COTTENET) a reconnu Nicolas MERY sur la photo 2M3
-
Agnes MAISON (COTTENET) a reconnu Arnaud LAPORTE sur la photo 3eB
-
Agnes MAISON (COTTENET) a reconnu Noelle Noelline KOPRIVNJAK (BENAROS) sur la photo 6H
-
Agnes MAISON (COTTENET) a reconnu Edwige BROCARD sur la photo 1 ère