Alexandre GRENET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre GRENET

  • Vit à :

    MARDIE, France

  • Né le :

    4 avril 1987 (34 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Etudiant

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :