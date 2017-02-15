Anny Laure BELNOT (DUFOURD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maurice Robert (Bar Sur Seine)- Bar sur seine 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Paul Portier- Bar sur seine 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Afpa Bourgogne - C'estais une formation (Commercial)- Chatillon sur seine 2004 - 2004
-
Boulangerie Patisserie Traiteur Belnot - Chef d'entreprise (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Prusly sur ource 2008 - 2016
Parcours club
-
Began Productions- Poitiers 2014 - 2015
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anny Laure BELNOT (DUFOURD)
-
Vit Ã :
BAR-SUR-SEINE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 juin 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis une femme combler avec mon mari Patrice BELNOT et mes filles
Profession :
Ecrivain auteur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - France - Royaume-Uni
-
-