Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PARIS- Baden baden 1985 - 1988
-
HAMATAIAPO- Mahina 1987 - 1990
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Jallerange 1990 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Le kremlin bicetre 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Darius Milhaud- Le kremlin bicetre 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Charles Nodier- Dole 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Pasteur- Besancon 1997 - 1998
-
INFORMATIQUE- Belfort 1998 - 2000
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1998 - 2000
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Belfort 1998 - 2000
-
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE INFORMATIQUE- Metz 2000 - 2001
-
IUT DE METZ- Metz 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Dojo Club Mahina- Mahina 1987 - 1989
-
CSAKB- Le kremlin bicetre 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Stagiaire (Informatique)- SOCHAUX 2000 - 2000
-
Conseil Général Du Doubs - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Besancon 2001 - 2001
-
GETIMA - IngÃ©nieur stockage / chef de projet (Informatique)- Nanterre 2002 - 2006
-
ESR - IngÃ©nieur Storage (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2006 - 2008
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - IngÃ©nieur Storage (Informatique)- BESSONCOURT 2006 - 2008
-
Csc - Computer Sciences Corporation- LUXEMBOURG 2008 - 2011
-
Emc2 - Administrateur Stockage (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2011 - 2013
-
Postes Et Telecommunications Luxembourg - Administrateur backup/SAN/Stockage (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Anthony CHARLES
-
Vit Ã :
LÃ‰GLISE, Belgique
-
NÃ© le :
15 aoÃ»t 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello tout le monde
voila mon @ face de bouc talisker25@gmail.com n'hésitez pas a me contacter ca me ferai plaisir de vous revoir @++
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur storage / Team Leader
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
