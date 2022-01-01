Anthony MONTIGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU MANOIR- Saint jean d'angely 1976 - 1978
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1983 - 1989
-
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1989 - 1994
-
IUT GENIE CIVIL- La rochelle 1994 - 1996
-
IUT DE LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Nationale D'ingénieurs De Saint-etienne- Saint etienne 1996 - 1999
-
Cesi- Nanterre 2009 - 2012
Parcours club
-
SCA- Saint jean d'angely 1979 - 1986
-
US AULNAY- Aulnay 1986 - 1995
-
Asssa17- La rochelle 1996 - 1999
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE MONTFERRANDAISE- Clermont ferrand 2004 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Plauzat- Plauzat 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony MONTIGNE
-
Vit à :
VIC LE COMTE, France
-
Né le :
17 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous voulez m'écrire mon mail a_montigne@hotmail.com
Profession :
Ingenieur BE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
-
Anthony MONTIGNE a ajouté Plauzat à son parcours associatif
-
Anthony MONTIGNE a ajouté Cesi à son parcours scolaire