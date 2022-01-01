Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

Audrey GERY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Audrey GERY

  • Vit à :

    NANTES, France

  • Née le :

    29 mai 1982 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technico-commerciale

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :