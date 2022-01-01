RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Parterre (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1985 - 1993
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1993 - 1997
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1997 - 2000
Estacom- Bourges 2000 - 2002
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion (Iseg) Nantes- Nantes 2002 - 2006
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Nouan le fuzelier 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Audrey GERY
Vit à :
NANTES, France
Née le :
29 mai 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-commerciale
Situation familiale :
en union libre