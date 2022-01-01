Benoit DERIANO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Therese (La Chapelle Launay)- La chapelle launay 1983 - 1991
Collège Saint-joseph- Savenay 1991 - 1995
Lycée Saint-jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nantes
BAC STL1995 - 1999
IUT DE MONTPELLIER II- Montpellier
DUT de Chimie1999 - 2001
KINGSTON UNIVERSITY- Kingston on thames 2001 - 2002
ESV- Mulhouse
Ingénieur Maître2002 - 2004
Parcours club
ESPOIR DU SILLON- La chapelle launay 1987 - 1999
CAPELLOJEUNES- La chapelle launay 1994 - 1999
CLUB DE RUGBY- Palavas les flots 2000 - 2001
XV DE L ERDRE- La chapelle sur erdre 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
FRIGOPOL - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Frauental an der lassnitz
Stagiaire2003 - 2003
MARABU FRANCE SARL - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Bondy 2004 - 2005
TCT COUSIN TESSIER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Tiffauges 2005 - 2009
Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers - Purchasing Manager Europe (Administratif)- Tiffauges 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Benoit DERIANO
Vit à :
DÜSSELDORF, Allemagne
Né le :
13 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Achats
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Benoit DERIANO a ajouté Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers à son parcours professionnel