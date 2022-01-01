Bérengère GLAIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Argenteuil 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Jéhan Le Freron- Crevecoeur le grand 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Jeanne Hachette- Beauvais 1998 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE BEAUVAIS - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Beauvais
Permanencière au Samu602003 - maintenant
-
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bérengère GLAIS
-
-
Née le :
18 sept. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux qui veulent me contacter => f l e u r 60 @ h o t m a i l . c o m a bientot
Profession :
Permanenciere au SAMU 60
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1