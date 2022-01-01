RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chantilly dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Coq Chantant (Chantilly)- Chantilly 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Les Bourgognes- Chantilly 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 2000 - 2003
-
CFA CIFAP DE PANTIN- Pantin 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Danzas (DHL) - Agent intercontinental (Administratif)- ROISSY AEROPORT CH DE GAU 2003 - 2003
-
Haras Des Chartreux - Palefrenier soigneur (Autre)- Branville 2004 - 2004
-
Agence De Presse Et Reportage Hippique - Apprentie Photographe (Autre)- Chantilly 2004 - 2006
-
Ecole Du Coq Chantant - Surveillante (Autre)- Chantilly 2007 - 2008
-
Lycée Marie Curie - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Nogent sur oise 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carolyne GRANGEON (PERNETTE)
-
Vit à :
CHANTILLY, France
-
Née le :
12 août 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante d'éducation
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2