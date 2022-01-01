RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bohain-en-Vermandois dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CHAPON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Bohain En Vermandois)- Bohain en vermandois 1966 - 1970
-
C E S BOHAIN- Bohain en vermandois
UN SUPER PROFESSEUR D HISTOIRE GEO INSTRUCTION CIVIQUE MONSIEUR FRISON.1971 - 1975
-
Lycee Technique Condorcet- Saint quentin 1975 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHAPON
-
Vit à :
BOHAIN EN VERMANDOIS, France
-
Né en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Passée de la banque, l'agence de publicité, la décoration d'intérieur antiquités et désormais ANIMATRICE AUPRES DES PERSONNES AGEES EN STRUCTURE.
Profession :
ANIMATRICE PERSONNES AGEES
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CHAPON a ajouté Lycee Technique Condorcet à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHAPON a ajouté C E S Bohain à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHAPON a reconnu Catherine CHAPON sur la photo CM1 OU CM2
-
Catherine CHAPON a reconnu Catherine CHAPON sur la photo PRIMAIRE
-
Catherine CHAPON a ajouté Ecole Primaire (bohain En Vermandois) à son parcours scolaire