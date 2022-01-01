Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Thérèse- Saint brandan 1972 - 1977
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Quintin 1977 - 1984
-
Cours Le Bert- Saint brieuc 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations - Back Office Obligataire (Finance)- PARIS 1986 - 1989
-
CDC INTERNATIONAL - Salle des marchés obligataire (Finance)- Paris 1990 - 1993
-
Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations - Credit risk manager (Finance)- PARIS 1993 - 1997
-
EARL DES LANDES - Chef d'exploitation agricole (Production)- Locarn 2000 - 2012
-
Groupement D'employeurs Du Tryskell- Carhaix plouguer 2008 - 2013
-
Coopérative Fruitière Du Limousin Perlim - CHEF DE STATION (Production)- Objat 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY)
-
Vit à :
ROSIERS-DE-JUILLAC, France
-
Née le :
12 nov. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Danemark - Espagne - États-Unis - Japon - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Cours Le Bert à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Ecole Sainte Thérèse à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Coopérative Fruitière Du Limousin Perlim à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Groupement D'employeurs Du Tryskell à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté EARL DES LANDES à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté CDC INTERNATIONAL à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine CORBEL (LE LAY) a ajouté Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations à son parcours professionnel