Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LA BRECHE AUX CORNES- Saint brieuc 1983 - 1990
Collège Croix Saint-lambert- Saint brieuc 1990 - 1995
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc 1995 - 1996
Lycée Professionnel Jean Moulin Avec Annexe Enseignement Agricole- Saint brieuc 1996 - 1998
Antenne Rennes 2- Saint brieuc 1998 - 1999
Parcours club
ROLLER- Tregueux 1985 - 1993
BASKETBALL- Tregueux 1993 - maintenant
OCT- Tregueux 2004 - 2007
CLUB OLYMPIQUE BRIOCHIN SECTION SPORTS SOUS MARINS- Saint brieuc 2011 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Trégueux Basket Club - éducatrice sportif (Autre)- Tregueux 2000 - 2012
Transports Le Leff - Chauffeur routier (Autre)- Plaintel 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cécile LE GAL
Vit à :
PLEDRAN, France
Née le :
17 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur routier
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni
