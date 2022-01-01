RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Lagny-sur-Marne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Centre De Vie Enfantine (Cve)- Torcy 1975 - 1981
-
Collège F Cabrini- Noisy le grand 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Providence- Vincennes 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Torcy 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Moulin (Bts Tourisme-loisirs)- Torcy 1990 - 1992
-
MARNE LA VALLEE- Noisy le grand 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télévisions- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :ChristÃ¨le LE QUÃ‰RÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
LAGNY SUR MARNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
15 juil. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ResponsableMarketing Relationnel France TÃ©lÃ©visions
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Cambodge - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Jordanie - Maroc - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - ViÃªt Nam
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Tanzanie
-
