Christine YORCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT EXUPERY- Villeneuve saint georges 1963 - 1970
-
Collège Roland Garros- Villeneuve saint georges 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Georges Brassens- Villeneuve le roi 1974 - 1977
Parcours club
-
AVENIR NAUTIQUE VILLENEUVOIS- Villeneuve saint georges 1965 - 2004
-
JUDO CLUB- Villeneuve saint georges 1995 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
HERITAGE FRANCE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Orly 1977 - 1987
-
ALLOMAT - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Villeneuve saint georges 1987 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine YORCK
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT LAURENT DES HOMMES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine YORCK a ajoutÃ© 27 photos Ã son album japon novembre 2012
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Christine YORCK sur la photo TERMINALE G2 THEATRE
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Romuald MONNIER sur la photo TERMINALE G2 THEATRE
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Sylvie BINE (ROBIC) sur la photo TERMINALE G2 THEATRE
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Catherine SOULE sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Romuald MONNIER sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Olivier MONNIER sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Liliane GUILLEMETTE sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Mireille CARDOSO (GRATON) sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Sylvie BINE (ROBIC) sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Christian GUERRA sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Christine YORCK sur la photo 1ère G2
-
Christine YORCK a reconnu Christian GUERRA sur la photo 1 G2