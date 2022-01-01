Christine YORCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • HERITAGE FRANCE  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Orly 1977 - 1987

  • ALLOMAT  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Villeneuve saint georges 1987 - 2019

    Christine YORCK

    SAINT LAURENT DES HOMMES, France

    1958 (64 ans)

    Responsable comptable

    mariÃ©(e)

    1

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :