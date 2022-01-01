Claude GUILLEMAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Michelet (Issoudun)- Issoudun 1952 - 1953
-
Lycée Hoche- Versailles 1955 - maintenant
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Reims- Reims
Spécialisation : Distribution et Commerce Extérieur1965 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Bred B.p. - Attaché commercial BRED Porte Champerret (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claude GUILLEMAIN
-
Vit à :
TREGASTEL, France
-
Né le :
1 mars 1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Thank you for visiting RBE Tunisia striving to provide you the most efficient advice and / or expertise, while working to ensure a positive result. We realize consulting can take a long time to be efficient. That is why we provide experienced and skilled experts, in an atmosphere where the RBE manager is himself an expert and easily accessible. Although we know people do not come to see our firm for friendly conversation, we pride ourselves in changing the attitudes people may hold of international experts.
En savoir plus ?
Écrivez-nous ou contactez-nous pour toutes vos questions et vos remarques.
RBE s.u.a.r.l.
72, avenue du 7 Novembre
BP 126
2046 SIDI DAOUD - LA MARSA
Tunisie
Tel : + 216 71 98 21 29
Cell: + 216 21 83 53 59
E-Mail : mailto: rbe.international@gmail.com
Website: http://rbe-suarl.com/
Skype: klaodgillamaen
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Claude GUILLEMAIN a ajouté Lycée Hoche à son parcours scolaire