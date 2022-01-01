Claude GUILLEMAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Bred B.p.  - Attaché commercial BRED Porte Champerret (Commercial)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1970 - 1971

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Claude GUILLEMAIN

  • Vit à :

    TREGASTEL, France

  • Né le :

    1 mars 1944 (78 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Thank you for visiting RBE Tunisia striving to provide you the most efficient advice and / or expertise, while working to ensure a positive result. We realize consulting can take a long time to be efficient. That is why we provide experienced and skilled experts, in an atmosphere where the RBE manager is himself an expert and easily accessible. Although we know people do not come to see our firm for friendly conversation, we pride ourselves in changing the attitudes people may hold of international experts.
    En savoir plus ?

    Écrivez-nous ou contactez-nous pour toutes vos questions et vos remarques.

    RBE s.u.a.r.l.

    72, avenue du 7 Novembre

    BP 126

    2046 SIDI DAOUD - LA MARSA

    Tunisie
    Tel : + 216 71 98 21 29
    Cell: + 216 21 83 53 59
    E-Mail : mailto: rbe.international@gmail.com
    Website: http://rbe-suarl.com/

    Skype: klaodgillamaen

  • Profession :

    Retraité

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :