Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Jardiland  - HÃ´tesse de caisse, vendeuse marchÃ© aux fleurs (Commercial)

     -  CHARTRES 2008 - 2008

  • Jardiland  - Vendeuse serre chaude (Autre)

     -  CHARTRES 2010 - 2010

  • Bricot Depot St Cyr Sur Loire  - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)

     -  Saint cyr sur loire 2010 - 2011

  • Jardiland  - Vendeuse maf

     -  JOUE LES TOURS 2012 - 2015

Parcours associatif

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Aide a domicile / assistante maternelle

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

