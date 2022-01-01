Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Germain (Bourgueil)- Bourgueil 1990 - 1994
-
Ecole Proust (Ingrandes De Touraine)- Ingrandes de touraine 1994 - 1999
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Bourgueil 1999 - 2002
-
Lycée De L' Erdre- Nort sur erdre 2003 - 2005
-
Lycée Agricole- Fondettes 2005 - 2007
Parcours club
-
SHOOT INGRANDES DE TOURAINE- Ingrandes de touraine 2006 - 2007
-
Sporting Club Benais- Benais 2011 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
Jardiland - HÃ´tesse de caisse, vendeuse marchÃ© aux fleurs (Commercial)- CHARTRES 2008 - 2008
-
Jardiland - Vendeuse serre chaude (Autre)- CHARTRES 2010 - 2010
-
Bricot Depot St Cyr Sur Loire - HÃ´tesse de caisse (Autre)- Saint cyr sur loire 2010 - 2011
-
Jardiland - Vendeuse maf- JOUE LES TOURS 2012 - 2015
Parcours associatif
-
Shoot D'ingrandes- Ingrandes de touraine 2018 - 2022
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PATRICE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 fÃ©vr. 1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide a domicile / assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN) a ajoutÃ© Shoot D'ingrandes Ã son parcours associatif
-
Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN) a reconnu Cynthia JOUSSELIN sur la photo Term STAE
-
Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN) a reconnu Cynthia JOUSSELIN sur la photo 5ème A
-
Cynthia GILBERT (JOUSSELIN) a ajoutÃ© Bricot Depot St Cyr Sur Loire Ã son parcours professionnel