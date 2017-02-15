Daniel LARROSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
CIABC CARPIAGNE - 8Ã¨me Escadron (Autre)- Cassis 1968 - 1969
-
501 Rcc- Rambouillet 1969 - 1974
-
501 Rcc Rambouillet 78 - Militaire (Administratif)- Rambouillet 1969 - 1974
-
8 Regiment De Hussards- Altkirch 1974 - 1978
-
4°régiment De Dragons- Olivet 1978 - 1979
-
6ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Olivet 1979 - 1994
-
6-12ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Olivet 1994 - 2000
-
AGPM- Toulon
Bordeaux2000 - 2014
Parcours militaire
-
CARPIAGNE- Marseille 1968 - 1969
-
501 Rcc - Militaire (Administratif)- Rambouillet 1969 - 1974
-
6-12 ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Olivet 1994 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Ardon Randonnée- Ardon
SecrÃ©taire1974 - 2002
-
139è Sction Des Médaillés Militaires D'orléans- Orleans
SecrÃ©taire de la section1999 - 2004
-
392è Section Des Médaillés Militaires- Saint medard en jalles
PrÃ©sident de la section2004 - maintenant
-
Planète Citroen (Www.planete-citroen.com)- Caen
ModÃ©rateur de la section C5 II2008 - 2017
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel LARROSE
-
Vit Ã :
LE TAILLAN MEDOC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
