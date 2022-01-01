RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Giez
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pingand (Saint Sauveur)- Saint sauveur 1986 - 1989
-
INSTITUTION SAINT JOSEPH- Rouffach 1989 - 1990
-
INSTITUTION SAINT JOSEPH- Rouffach 1990 - 1992
-
College Voltaire- Berling 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Vidauban- Vidauban 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Technique- Lorgues 1995 - 1998
-
IUT DE LORIENT- Lorient 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
THOMSON CSF DETEXIS- Brest 1998 - 2000
-
Alcatel Vaccum Technology (Alcatel Lucent)- ANNECY 2000 - 2007
-
SWAFFEP - Développeur (Informatique)- Mata utu 2007 - 2007
-
CIPAC - Responsable logistique (Administratif)- Noumea 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David AVILEZ
-
Vit à :
GIEZ, France
-
Né le :
30 sept. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet ERP
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
