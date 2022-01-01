RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David LEFEBVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Val De Voise- Gallardon 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Fulbert- Chartres 1994 - 1997
-
IUT- Chartres
Gestion, Logistique et Transport1997 - 1999
-
ESILOG- Metz 2000 - 2002
-
ESILOG- Metz 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Nortel Networks (Matra) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHATEAUDUN 2000 - 2000
-
Beaufour Ipsen Pharma (Ipsen) - Employé administratif (Administratif)- DREUX 2000 - 2005
-
Atos Origin Intégration (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2005 - maintenant
-
Total - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2006 - maintenant
-
Cgi-plaut Consulting - Consultant logistique SAP (Autre)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Football Club 4s Ufolep- Saint symphorien le chateau 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LEFEBVRE
-
Vit à :
COLOMBES, France
-
Né le :
11 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CONSULTANT SAP
Situation familiale :
en union libre