Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sablons-semard (Saint Pierre Des Corps)- Saint pierre des corps
en CE2 en 1982/19831980 - 1983
-
Ecole Irene Et Frederic Joliot Curie (Saint Pierre Des Corps)- Saint pierre des corps
en CM1 en 1983/19841983 - 1984
-
Ecole Nationale (Monnaie)- Monnaie
en CM2 en 1984/19851984 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Vouvray
en 6ème en 85/86 en 5ème en 86/87 en 4ème en 87/88 en 3ème en 88/891985 - 1989
-
Lycée Sainte-ursule- Tours
en 2nde en 89/901989 - 1993
-
IUT CHIMIE- Orleans 1993 - 1995
-
MST CHIMAGRI- Poitiers 1995 - 1997
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Agralys - Administratif (Administratif)- CHATEAUDUN
Certification ISO90011999 - 1999
-
TERCA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Louestault
Certification ISO90011999 - 2000
-
TATEXPRESS - Coordinatrice qualité (Autre)- Tours 2001 - maintenant
-
Tatex Puis Fedex - Coordinatrice qualité (Autre)- Tours 2001 - maintenant
-
TATEXPRESS - Coordinatrice qualité (Autre)- Tours 2001 - maintenant
-
TAT EXPRESS - Cadre (Autre)- Tours
Coordinatrice qualité2001 - maintenant
-
Fedex Express Fr - Coordinatrice processus - Product owner (Autre)- Tours 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LECONTE (MOUSSET)
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Née le :
3 mai 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coordinatrice qualité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
