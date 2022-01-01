Delphine LECONTE (MOUSSET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Agralys  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  CHATEAUDUN

    Certification ISO9001

    1999 - 1999

  • TERCA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Louestault

    Certification ISO9001

    1999 - 2000

  • TATEXPRESS  - Coordinatrice qualité (Autre)

     -  Tours 2001 - maintenant

  • TAT EXPRESS  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  Tours

    Coordinatrice qualité

    2001 - maintenant

  • Fedex Express Fr  - Coordinatrice processus - Product owner (Autre)

     -  Tours 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Coordinatrice qualité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

