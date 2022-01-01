Delphine MOREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Edouard Herriot (Le Mesnil Esnard)- Le mesnil esnard 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Hector Malot- Le mesnil esnard 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Masseot Abaquesne- Boos 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1989 - 1993
-
Classe Préparatoire Joint-lambert- Rouen 1993 - 1995
-
ESC- Chambery 1995 - 1998
-
FHTW- Berling 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
PONEY CLUB- Incarville 1982 - 1986
-
Manège Des Sapins- Saint martin de boscherville 1986 - 1992
-
LE MASGELIER- Le grand bourg 1992 - 1999
-
Mi-forêt- Liffre 2003 - 2005
-
Poney-club Maisonneuve- Liffre 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Rowenta (Seb) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- VERNON 2000 - 2001
-
Magasin Habitat - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Rennes 2001 - 2005
-
Plus International (Cuisines Plus) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Quimper 2005 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine MOREAU
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre
Situation familiale :
en union libre