Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Jeanne Hachette- Aulnay sous bois 1973 - 1981
ECOLE ESPERANCE- Aulnay sous bois 1973 - 1985
Collège Gérard Philipe- Aulnay sous bois 1985 - 1987
ECOLE PIGIER- Aulnay sous bois 1987 - 1990
Lycée Saint-joseph- Aulnay sous bois 1989 - 1992
PROTECTORAT ST JOSEPH- Aulnay sous bois 1990 - 1992
EPPREP- Paris 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
EDEN ANIMATION - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Nanterre 2001 - 2003
AVENTI - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Nogent sur marne 2003 - 2004
Serviceanimation.com - RESPONSABLE ANIMATION (Autre)- Paris 2004 - 2008
La Banque Postale - ConseillÃ¨re financiÃ¨re (Commercial)- PARIS 2008 - 2010
La Banque Postale - CONSEILLER FINANCIER (Commercial)- TOULOUSE 2010 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine TESTARD
Vit Ã :
Ã€ LA CAMPAGNE, France
NÃ©e en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante co
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Espagne - France - Italie - Kosovo - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - Suisse
Argentine - Australie - Cambodge - Canada - Croatie - Cuba - Ã‰quateur - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - Japon - Mexique - Mongolie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Portugal - PÃ©rou - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SuÃ¨de - ThaÃ¯lande
