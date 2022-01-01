Diane CHEROUVRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Angouleme 1985 - 1987
-
ECOLE LOUIS PERGAUD- Gond pontouvre 1987 - 1990
-
Collège René Cassin Le Treuil- Gond pontouvre 1990 - 1996
-
CFA AGRICOLE DE LA GIRONDE- Blanquefort 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hippique Girondin - Palefreniere soigneuse (Autre)- Saint medard en jalles 1996 - 1998
-
FOIRFOUILLE- Angouleme
employer de vente2003 - maintenant
-
LA FOIR FOUILLE- Champniers 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Diane CHEROUVRIER
-
-
NÃ©e en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vie en concubinage depuis 17 ans j ai 2 enfants
Profession :
EmployÃ©Ã© de vente
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Diane CHEROUVRIER a reconnu Emmanuelle HUET sur la photo 5éme
-
Diane CHEROUVRIER a reconnu Karine MALHARBE (DELUGIN) sur la photo 5éme