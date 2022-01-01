Didier SCHIRCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours de vacances

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Haris/3m  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Rueil malmaison 1986 - 1993

  • STARCOM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1991 - 1993

  • LSI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 1992 - 1995

  • LA SOLUTION INFORMATIQUE  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 1992 - 1995

  • MAINTENON  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Gennevilliers 1995 - 1999

  • NLE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Levallois perret 2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Didier SCHIRCK

  • Vit à :

    COURBEVOIE, France

  • Né en :

    1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai trois enfants.

  • Profession :

    Technicien en Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :