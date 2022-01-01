Emmanuelle BOYER (DUCEPT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Jean (Fontenay Le Comte)- Fontenay le comte 1974 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Fontenay le comte 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Fontenay le comte 1984 - 1987
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- La rochelle 1987 - 1989
Parcours club
-
TTC FONTENAY- Fontenay le comte 1976 - 1991
-
NIORT SQUASH CLUB- Niort 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
T-systems Soleri- Niort 1989 - 2005
-
Macif- NIORT 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuelle BOYER (DUCEPT)
-
Vit à :
NIORT, France
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2