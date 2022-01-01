Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LIBRE DE FILLES- Saint auban 1965 - 1969
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Gap 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Camille Reymond- Chateau arnoux saint auban 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Alexandra David Neel- Digne les bains 1974 - 1977
Parcours club
-
U.s.c.a.s.a Section Ski- Saint auban
Je me souviens bien des Jeudis des neiges au Grand Puy, des stages Ã Praloup, Monsieur BONIFAY, avec Dominique RÃ©al que je vois toujours et avec Patrice Castellan qui me manque.1965 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Buraliste - CommerÃ§ante (Autre)- Volonne 1978 - 1987
Parcours de vacances
-
Paladien Le Grand Bleu Nouvelles Frontieres- Calcatoggio 1995 - maintenant
-
The Michelangelo- New york 2011 - 2011
-
Hampton Inn- Indianapolis 2011 - 2011
-
The Waldorf Astoria Hotel - Ny- New york 2012 - 2012
-
Hilton- Charlotte 2012 - 2012
-
Hilton Inn Down Town- Indianapolis 2022 - 2022
-
Warwick Hôtel- New york 2022 - 2022
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT
-
Vit Ã :
SISTERON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 nov. 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© Hilton Inn Down Town Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© Warwick Hôtel Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a reconnu Fabienne MASSOT (DEPETRI) sur la photo GRANDE SECTION MATERNELLE
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a reconnu Justine MASSOT sur la photo Cours Élémentaire 2
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© Hampton Inn Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© Hilton Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© The Waldorf Astoria Hotel - Ny Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© The Warldorf Astoria Ã son parcours associatif
-
Fabienne DEPETRI MASSOT a ajoutÃ© The Michelangelo Ã son parcours associatif