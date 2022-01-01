Fabrice TETARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fabrice TETARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-PAUL, France

  • NÃ© le :

    17 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Tetuve, Tetor, Duncan mac tetor, tous ceux qui m'ont donnés ces surnoms sont invités a me laisser un p'tit mess@ge.... et les autres aussi :)

  • Profession :

    Infographiste 2D/3D

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :